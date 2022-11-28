Thief Dies After Head Gets Stuck In Doorway While Breaking In Powerloom Centre In Varanasi

According to police reports, the power loom centre that belonged to a man named Nizam had been closed for the past two days due to a shortage of work.

Varanasi: In a rather bizarre incident, a burglar died after he got stuck in a door while trying to break into a power loom centre. The incident took place on Monday morning in Daniyalpur of Sarnath area of Varanasi.

The deceased has been identified as Javed, 30, who was actively involved in other theft cases.

Javed reportedly tried to break into the power loom centre, unaware that there was a lock on the top of the door. He got stuck between the two door beams. His head was strangely stuck inside the power loom door while the rest of his body was outside, leaving him dead.

The police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.



