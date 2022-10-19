Wednesday, October 19, 2022
This Airline Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Travel; Check Fare And Booking Details Here

Vistara Festive Sale: Air Vistara —India’s leading airline has announced its festive sale by offering discounts on domestic as well as international flight tickets. Those interested can book their tickets at discounted prices on its official website—airvistara.com. “Explore the beauty of India with India’s Best airline! Book under our Festive Sale and enjoy discounted one-way domestic fares starting at INR 1499 all-in. Book until 19-Oct-22 for travel between 23-Oct-22 and 31-Mar-23,” Air Vistara tweeted.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Where to Keep Goddess Lakshmi Idol Before Puja to Avoid Bad Luck?





Source link

