This Baby Elephant Stepping on its Own trunk While Running Around Will Make Your Day

Trending Video: Baby elephants are just the cutest and this trending video of a little tusker running around joyfully and stepping on its own trunk is the best thing on the internet today. If you love watching baby elephant videos, you must have noticed that they have no idea how to use their adorable little trunks, and one such video is just making rounds on social media platforms now.

The video shared on an Instagram page Today Years Old, shows a man feeding an elephant calf, and just moments after finishing its meal, the baby elephant starts walking joyfully and in seconds steps on its trunk. However, stepping on the trunk might have hurt the baby a litttle as we can see it immediately curls up the trunk and pauses for seconds before moving on to its friends.

The video was shared with the captioned, “I never considered this a possibility” and has garnered over 4 million views so far. The undated viral clip was originally shared by another Instagram user Reagan Anthony, a few days ago. Anthony posted the video while he was in Kenya and shared it with the caption, “Throwback to playing with baby elephants in Kenya.”

Instagram users have totally loved the cute video of the baby elephant and posted comments like, “Someone cuddle him RIGHT NOW!”, Someone give him a hug and a kiss right now❤️ poor little thing”, and many more.



