This Bhojpuri Version of ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ Has Rocked the Internet

In this Bhojpuri rap version of Dil Yeh Pukare, the YouTuber sings about the love story of a couple and named it ‘UPSC Wala LOVE’.
Viral Video: The remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song from the 1954 film ‘Nagin’ became an instant hit on Instagram reels and many social media platforms after a Pakistani girl named Ayesha made a reel on it. Now, a Bhojpuri version of the song is going viral and created a stir over the internet.
The latest version of the song has been created by Youtuber Gypsisol Rohit with a new twist to this superhit song by singing it in Bhojpuri. In this Bhojpuri rap version of Dil Yeh Pukare, the YouTuber sings about the love story of a couple and named it ‘UPSC Wala LOVE’.
This rap has been sung by Bhojpuri rapper Gypsisol Rohit. He has released this version on his YouTube channel Bihari Gypsy Soul. This song has also been shared on Facebook’s channel ‘Bihari Number One’. The song was released with the caption, “Bhojpuri rap ka anand li sab log e nayaka saal mein, kohki UPSC ba zaroori…”
Rohit has already made Bhojpuri rap of many popular songs. Rohit also released the hit song Manike Mage Hite Song in his own version.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 12:22 PM IST
