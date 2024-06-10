NationalPolitics

THIS BJP MP Sworn In As Minister Of State May Give Up Ministerial Post; Hints At Wanting To Get Relieved

A Day after the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers, BJP MP form Kerala who was sworn-in as a Minister of State, Suresh Gopi has hinted at giving up his ministerial post. According to a statement given by him, he may be relieved soon.

Suresh Gopi
Suresh Gopi

BJP MP Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit As Minister Of State: It was a historic day for India on June 9 as the BJP-led NDA-proposed Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, second only to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with PM Modi, his 71-membered Council of Ministers were also sworn-in as ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. A day after the Swearing-in Ceremony, first BJP MP elected from Kerala Suresh Gopi, who was sworn-in as a Minister of State, may give up his ministerial post and has hinted at the fact that he may be relieved soon.

Suresh Gopi May Give Up Ministerial Post

As mentioned earlier, actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi, who is the first Member of Parliament from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, is considering giving up his ministerial post. Hours after his swearing-in, Suresh Gopi hinted at ‘wanting to get relieved from the Cabinet’ and this means that he may be dropped from the Cabinet soon.

‘I Didn’t Want It… I Was Not Interested’

In a statement to Malayalam television channels in Delhi, after the swearing-in ceremony, Suresh Gopi said, “I want to work as an MP. My stand was that I didn’t want it (Cabinet berth). I had told (the party) that I was not interested in it (Cabinet berth). I think I will be relieved soon. The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide.”

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete List Of Council Of Ministers

In order of them being sworn-in, take a look at the complete list of ministers part of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers..

  1. Rajnath Singh
  2. Amit Shah
  3. Nitin Gadkari
  4. JP Nadda
  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  6. Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. S Jaishankar
  8. Manohar Lal Khattar
  9. HD Kumaraswamy
  10. Piyush Goyal
  11. Dharmendra Pradhan
  12. Jitam Ram Manjhi
  13. Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
  14. Sarbananda Sonowal
  15. Dr Birendra Kumar
  16. Ram Mohan Naidu
  17. Prahlad Joshi
  18. Jual Oram
  19. Giriraj Singh
  20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  22. Bhupendra Yadav
  23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  24. Annapoorna Devi
  25. Kiren Rijiju
  26. Hardeep Singh Puri
  27. Mansukh Mandaviya
  28. G Kishan Reddy
  29. Chirag Paswan
  30. CR Patil
  31. Rao Inderjit Singh
  32. Jitendra Singh
  33. Arjun Ram Meghwal
  34. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
  35. Jayant Chaudhary
  36. Jitin Prasada
  37. Shripad Yesso Naik
  38. Pankaj Chaudhary
  39. Krishan Pal
  40. Athawale Ramdas Bandu
  41. Ram Nath Thakue
  42. Nityanand Rai
  43. Anupriya Singh Patel
  44. V Somanna
  45. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
  46. SP Singh Baghel
  47. Shobha Karandlaje
  48. Kirti Vardhan Singh
  49. BL Verma
  50. Shantanu Thakur
  51. Suresh Gopi
  52. L Murugan
  53. Ajay Tamta
  54. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  55. Kamlesh Paswan
  56. Bhagirath Choudhary
  57. Satish Chandra Dubey
  58. Sanjay Seth
  59. Ravneet Singh Bittu
  60. Durga Das Uikey
  61. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
  62. Sukanta Majumdar
  63. Savitri Thakur
  64. Tokhan Sahu
  65. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
  66. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
  67. Harsh Malhotra
  68. Nimbuben Bambhania
  69. Murlidhar Mohol
  70. George Kurian
  71. Parbitra Margherita




