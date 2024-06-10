Home

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: THIS BJP MP Sworn In As Minister Of State May Give Up Ministerial Post; Hints At 'Wanting To Get Relieved'

A Day after the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers, BJP MP form Kerala who was sworn-in as a Minister of State, Suresh Gopi has hinted at giving up his ministerial post. According to a statement given by him, he may be relieved soon.

Suresh Gopi

BJP MP Suresh Gopi Wants To Quit As Minister Of State: It was a historic day for India on June 9 as the BJP-led NDA-proposed Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, second only to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Along with PM Modi, his 71-membered Council of Ministers were also sworn-in as ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. A day after the Swearing-in Ceremony, first BJP MP elected from Kerala Suresh Gopi, who was sworn-in as a Minister of State, may give up his ministerial post and has hinted at the fact that he may be relieved soon.

Suresh Gopi May Give Up Ministerial Post

As mentioned earlier, actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi, who is the first Member of Parliament from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, is considering giving up his ministerial post. Hours after his swearing-in, Suresh Gopi hinted at ‘wanting to get relieved from the Cabinet’ and this means that he may be dropped from the Cabinet soon.

‘I Didn’t Want It… I Was Not Interested’

In a statement to Malayalam television channels in Delhi, after the swearing-in ceremony, Suresh Gopi said, “I want to work as an MP. My stand was that I didn’t want it (Cabinet berth). I had told (the party) that I was not interested in it (Cabinet berth). I think I will be relieved soon. The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide.”

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Complete List Of Council Of Ministers

In order of them being sworn-in, take a look at the complete list of ministers part of PM Modi’s Council of Ministers..

Rajnath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari JP Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman S Jaishankar Manohar Lal Khattar HD Kumaraswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitam Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Birendra Kumar Ram Mohan Naidu Prahlad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhupendra Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annapoorna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya G Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan CR Patil Rao Inderjit Singh Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Jayant Chaudhary Jitin Prasada Shripad Yesso Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal Athawale Ramdas Bandu Ram Nath Thakue Nityanand Rai Anupriya Singh Patel V Somanna Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani SP Singh Baghel Shobha Karandlaje Kirti Vardhan Singh BL Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi L Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Bittu Durga Das Uikey Raksha Nikhil Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Raj Bhushan Choudhary Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimbuben Bambhania Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Parbitra Margherita







