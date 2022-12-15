This Businessman Took His Brand New Chopper to Temple for ‘Vahan Puja’

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja.

Hyderabad: In yet another unusual incident, a businessman from Telangana has made headlines and raised eyebrows after he took his newly-bought helicopter to a temple for performing the rituals of ‘vahan puja’. Usually, it is a common sight to see people buy two-wheelers or four-wheelers drive their vehicle to a nearby temple for vehicle puja, but this businessman left no stones unturned and took his chopper to the temple.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja. Guided by three priests the family performed various rituals in front of the helicopter, which is said to be priced at $5.7 million. The visuals of ‘vahan puja’ with the helicopter have gone viral on social media.

Former governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present. Later, they took a sortie in the chopper around the popular hill shrine. Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors and also owns a medical college and chain of hospitals.



