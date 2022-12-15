HomeNationalThis Businessman Took His Brand New Chopper to Temple for 'Vahan Puja'
National

This Businessman Took His Brand New Chopper to Temple for ‘Vahan Puja’

By admin
0
37


Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja.

This Businessman Took His Brand New Chopper to Temple for 'Vahan Puja' | WATCH Video

Hyderabad: In yet another unusual incident, a businessman from Telangana has made headlines and raised eyebrows after he took his newly-bought helicopter to a temple for performing the rituals of ‘vahan puja’. Usually, it is a common sight to see people buy two-wheelers or four-wheelers drive their vehicle to a nearby temple for vehicle puja, but this businessman left no stones unturned and took his chopper to the temple.

Boinpally Srinivas Rao, owner of Prathima Group along with his family members flew in Airbus ACH-135 to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, about 100 km from Hyderabad, for the special puja. Guided by three priests the family performed various rituals in front of the helicopter, which is said to be priced at $5.7 million. The visuals of ‘vahan puja’ with the helicopter have gone viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO OF HELICOPTER’S VAHAN PUJA AT A TEMPLE:

Former governor of Maharashtra Vidyasagar Rao, a relative of Srinivas Rao, was also present. Later, they took a sortie in the chopper around the popular hill shrine. Prathima Group has presence in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, telecom sectors and also owns a medical college and chain of hospitals.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 2:57 PM IST



Updated Date: December 15, 2022 3:01 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleCivil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023; to Protest on Dec 19
Next articleWorking out of a cafe? Abandon this annoying social norm.
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
37
Previous articleCivil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023; to Protest on Dec 19
Next articleWorking out of a cafe? Abandon this annoying social norm.
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©