Home

Business

Work From Home Ends: This Company Asks Its Support Staff to be in Office Thrice a Week

Work from home latest news today: For the unversed, Starbucks’ corporate staff was working remotely since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

Beware! This Call Center Offering Work From Home Opportunities at Higher Salaries, Flexible Timings is Fake

Work from home latest news: Starbucks has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week. “Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and a third day of the week that would be mutually decided by the immediate leader and team. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days”, the company said in an internal memo.

The latest move applies to region-based support partners within commuting distance of a regional office. For regional staff, the third day would be one when all partners were in the office together, Reuters reported quoting the coffee chain giant.

Last year in September, the coffee chain giant had asked those workers to work from the office once or twice a week. However, CEO Howard Schultz stated that employees weren’t adhering to that directive. Thus, the decision to call employees thrice a week was taken as it was a requirement for all support employees after several of them failed to meet the previous “minimum promise” of one day a week in office.

For the unversed, Starbucks’ corporate staff was working remotely since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

Starbucks isn’t the only company that has recently mandated a stricter return-to-office policy. Earlier Disney CEO Bob Iger had asked employees to return to the office. Similarly, Elon Musk—the new Twitter CEO told employees that if they do not return to the office when they are able to return to the office, they cannot remain at the company.



