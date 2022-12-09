Friday, December 9, 2022
This Company Plans to Give Pink Slip to Over 200 Employees

Layoff News India: Earlier last month, Zomato had started sacking its employees. People familiar with the matter stated that at least 100 employees were impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing. 

Layoff Continues: This Company Plans to Give Pink Slip to Over 200 Employees
Layoff Continues: This Company Plans to Give Pink Slip to Over 200 Employees

New Delhi: Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy might sack up to 250 employees this month, said reports. With this, about 3 to 5 percent of the company’s workforce could be affected. The layoffs at Swiggy will happen across supply chain, operations, customer service and technology roles. The company, on the other hand, maintained that there have been no layoffs yet.

In a response to a query by a leading businss portal, Swiggy said,”We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance.” India.com could not independently verify the news.

Meanwhile, in a bid to reduce the cash burnout of the organisation on the grocery delivering service, the company is shifting employees from its grocery delivery service Instamart to other functions.

In the last townhall, Swiggy’s head of human resources Girish Menon had also informed the workers about the performance-based exits. Moreover, a number of executives to vice president level were also promoted in the same town hall.

Earlier last month, Zomato had started sacking its employees. People familiar with the matter stated that at least 100 employees were impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing.




