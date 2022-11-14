Work from home latest news today: On WFH for employees, Elon Musk makes big statement. Read his latest tweet here.



This Company Resumes Work From Home, But Here’s A Catch

Work From Home Latest News Today: Dismissing reports which claimed that Twitter has ended its work-from-home policy, the social media platform’s new chief Elon Musk asserted that microblogger employees will follow the same policy as Tesla and SpaceX. He made the remark while responding to a report tweeted by an unverified account that said, ‘the billionaire businessman has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by November 14.’

“This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence. Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX”, tweeted Twitter’s new boss.

CHECK ELON MUSK’S TWEET ON WORKING FROM HOME

This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence. Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2022

Earlier reports had claimed that Musk had brought an immediate end to remote work at Twitter for the remaining 50 per cent of the employees, warning them that “the road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed”. He also reportedly told employees that they should be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week.

SACKING CONTINUES AT TWITTER

Meanwhile, latest reports have clamed that Musk laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company. This comes after the social media platform sacked about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, nearly 3,800 employees.

According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract. “Contractors aren’t being notified at all, they’re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system,” tweeted Platformer’s Casey Newton.

However, neither Musk nor Twitter reacted to the new wave of layoffs that startedAAover the weekend. Many found out they weren’t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems.

“One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows,” one manager posted in the company’s internal Slack messaging platform.



