This Company Takes BIG Decision on Employees Still Working From Home. Deets Here

Work From Home Latest News Today: At a time when several companies have started calling back their employees to offices, IBM Consulting has asserted that it would not penalise its employees if they are not able to go into the workplace. For the unversed, the form has asked its staff to resume office and report to office locations at least thrice a week.

"Employees will not be penalised if they are not able to go into the workplace…we understand the importance of balancing both your work and home life as we move to a hybrid work model", the IBM Consulting Return to Workplace Playbook FAQs stated.

Speaking to The Times of India, IBM Consulting said that the company's approach is based on flexibility, allowing individual employees to decide when and how often to collaborate in person.

“Our focus remains on outcomes, not activities, and how work gets done as a team because that is a better barometer of how employees are supporting the business,” TOI reported quoting the IBM statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified a list of security tips while working from home to ensure a safe work environment from the comfort of your home.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PIB India Twitter account shared a video message asking users to the security tips. “Are you on WFH? It can be relaxing, But, remote work usually doesn’t have the same safeguards as office‼️ Beware! Fraudsters can dupe your personal & professional data. Follow these simple tips & ensure a safe work environment in the comfort of your home!” it tweeted.

But, remote work usually doesn’t have same safeguards as office‼️ Beware! Fraudsters can dupe your personal & professional data Follow these simple tips & ensure a safe work environment in the comfort of your home!@Cyberdost#BeCyberSafe pic.twitter.com/0EZqqdcp0s — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 18, 2022

