This Company to SACK Hundreds of Staff. Indian Employees to be Most Affected

Home

Business

Layoff Latest News: This Company to SACK Hundreds of Staff Soon. Indian Employees to be Most Affected | Deets Here

Layoff News India: Hundreds of Indian employees are expected to be fired from the company.

Layoff News India: Indian workers have been hit hard owing to the layoffs at global financial services firm Goldman Sachs. Notably, the Global investment bank began job cuts that are expected to affect more than 3,200 employees or about 6.5 per cent of its workforce. Taking to various social media platforms some of the impacted IITians and IIM graduates shared their plight. Gourav Sachdeva, an IIM Shillong graduate and a product manager at Goldman Sachs, wrote on LinkedIn that he was part of the layoffs at the company.

IITians, IIM Graduates Worst Hit

“While it’s undoubtedly a difficult time, I am looking at it as a kick-start for the next phase of my professional journey! Of course, I am also grateful to my amazing family for taking this so peacefully and sportingly,” he posted.

Shubham Sahu, an IIT Kharagpur 2022 graduate, said at the beginning of New Year, he was impacted by the layoffs at Goldman Sachs “just after my 23rd birthday”. “Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year. It was my first job and my first experience in software development,” Sahu posted on the professional networking platform.

“I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February,” he added.

Hundreds of Employees to be Fired Soon

According to a tweet by Corporate Chat India, a community for Indian professionals, employees are being asked to go to a conference room, told that they’re laid off and asked to leave immediately without being allowed to go back to their desk Started a while ago with a 10 person layoff.

In addition, the tweet mentioned that hundreds of Indian employees are expected to be fired from the company.

Check out the tweet below:-

Scary stuff at Goldman Sachs India: Employees are being asked to go to a conference room, told that they’re laid off and asked to leave immediately without being allowed to go back to their desk Started a while ago with a 10 person layoff. But now 100s are expected to be cut pic.twitter.com/X938Se944Z — Corporate Chat India (@anonCorpChatInd) January 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the year 2023 began on a bad note for tech workers globally as 91 companies have reportedly laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling worse days ahead.

About 24,151 tech workers lost their jobs, dominated by companies like Amazon, Salesforce, Coinbase and others, according to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi.Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com last week announced that the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 20 per cent amid ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events. All eyes are now on the Big Tech quarterly results that will come out at the end of this month.



