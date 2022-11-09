It has been reported that even in December last year, all the employees of HEC had carried out a tool-down strike for several days demanding salary. The strike was put to rest after they received one month’s salary, but after that the situation got worse.

This Crisis-Hit PSU Hasn’t Paid Salaries To 3400 Employees For Nearly An Year

Ranchi: The orders worth Rs 1,500 crore from ISRO, Ministry of Defence, Indian Railways, Coal India do not seem to give any respite to the Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC). As per an IANS report, 80 per cent of the work at the company is pending due to a shortage of funds.

It is said that the officers of the company have not received their salaries for an entire year and employees, for eight-nine months. Even though the Ranchi-based Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) has requested the Ministry of Heavy Industries several times to provide working capital of Rs 1000 crore, the Ministry has already made it clear that the Central government cannot help the factory in any way — that the company management has to stand on its own feet.

The company, which started with over 20,000 staff in 1958, now has only 3400 employees-officers. The debt and burden are such that even the company is no longer able to pay its salaries. The officers at HEC have been agitating for the last five days, protesting at the company’s gate, demanding payment of 12 months’ arrears of salary.

It has been reported that even in December last year, all the employees of the company had carried out a tool-down strike for several days demanding salary. The strike was put to rest after they received one month’s salary, but after that the situation got worse.

This company has been passing through the toughest phase in its history for the last two years. The company hasn’t had a permanent CMD for the last two years. According to the IANS report, Nalin Singhal, the CMD of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), who also holds the charge of HEC CMD, has never come to visit HEC till date.

The report goes on to add that HEC directors Rana S. Chakraborty and M.K. Saxena will come to New Delhi with the request of the agitating officers and staff. They will talk to the Industry Secretary from the Union Industry Ministry on important issues including salaries.

According to experts, the biggest challenge before the company is upgradation of machines and core capital. There has been a steady decline in production for the last five years. Only 25 per cent of the machines are being used in the factory. There is also a shortage of raw materials including coal.

HEC has to supply the launching pads for ISRO’s satellites by March next year, but the company does not have the steel for this. SAIL supplies the special steel required to make the equipment. But HEC already owes Rs 5 crore, SAIL has refused to supply steel without clearing the earlier dues. In such a situation, it is feared that if the company does not get special steel, launching pad will not be supplied to the ISRO till March 2023.

