THIS E-Commerce Firm Revokes Work From Anywhere Policy; Asks Employees To Come To Office Once A Week

The move comes after the majority of employees felt the need for more “in-person” connections, said Meesho in an official statement.

Meesho scraps its work from anywhere policy (Representative image)

New Delhi: E-Commerce firm Meesho has decided to scrap work from anywhere policy from June 2023 and opt for a Flexi-office model. The move comes in wake of several companies revoking work-from-home options to increase productivity. Meesho said starting June 1, 2023, its employees will be required to work from the office one day per week and can continue to work remotely for the rest of the week.

Meesho had announced ‘Work from Anywhere’ policy last year.

Employees To Get Relocation Benefits, Says Meesho

The social commerce startup said the employees who relocate to Bengaluru will get financial support covering travel, real estate brokerage, goods transportation, school readmission, and sponsored daycare facilities for children under six years of age.

“All key decisions, especially those concerning our people, are taken following extensive surveys within the company. That’s how we arrived at our decision to adopt a boundaryless, Work from Anywhere model nearly a year ago – after studying multiple models and talking to our people to understand what they need to be at their productive best in a world emerging from the pandemic,” said the company in a press statement.

“In a recently conducted survey, the majority of our employees expressed the need for more in-person connects to foster collaboration, live our culture of speedy execution, and form informal bonds,” the statement further said.



