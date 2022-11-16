The edtech firm also signed new leases in the past few months for 335,000 sq. ft of space across four cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida

This Edtech Firm Is Hiring 1,400 People Amid Massive Layoffs In The Sector

New Delhi: Even as we hear reports of back to back layoffs in top edtech companies including Byju’s for cost-cutting, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad is expanding its facilities and hiring talent. According to a Business Standard report, the company plans to hire over 1,400 employees between November 2022

and March 2023 in India and at offices outside the country.

It also said upGrad signed new leases in the past few months for 335,000 sq. ft of space across four cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida. This space may be utilised for office spaces, offline

campuses, housing for learners, studios, and training rooms for a growing roster of teachers and faculty.

“Domestic expansion has been a priority for us,” said Mayank Kumar, cofounder and managing director, upGrad. “While our business model is reaping 100 per cent results quarter-on-quarter, it’s important for us to reinvest our gains to scale the impact we aim to drive,” Mr Kumar added.

upGrad’s overseas plans include setting up teams in Singapore, San Francisco, Indonesia, New York, West Asia and London. Apart from faculty and trainers, the edtech firm is also looking for new talents in sales, marketing and content divisions. At present, upGrad employs over 5000 people.

“While our focus is on strong online delivery models, we encourage learners to meet us in person while they decide the right programme for them,” said Kumar. “Having an offline presence allows us to be closer to our learners.”

The report also added that recently, upGrad leased 199,000 sq ft in BKC (Bandra-Kurla-Complex)

Mumbai for providing housing facilities to learners. Earlier, upGrad had said, with an investment of $30 million, it would open 10 institutes next year under UGDX brand. These institutes will be located at the campuses of various universities globally. The 10 institutes shall house 3,000-3,500 students each.



