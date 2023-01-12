This Elderly Couple

In the viral video, the old Pakistani couple can be seen grooving to Salman Khan’s Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara song from Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya.
Viral Video: An Instagram video of an elderly couple dancing to the Bollywood hit ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara’ at a wedding function is going viral on the internet. Shared on Instagram by a Pakistani photographer named R Usman, the video of the old couple dancing is winning hearts of netizens.
The viral video was shared without any caption, however, it has garnered much traction from social media users. While many appreciated the Pakistani old couple’s attempt at shaking a leg, many even criticised them saying that these days old parents do such useless dance and stupid things rather than being graceful and thankful to the Almighty.
WATCH:
In the video, the old uncle can be seen wearing a Dhoti-kurta suit, while the aunty sizzles in a salwar suit as they start dancing on the stage that is surrouned by guests. As soon as the couple comes to the stage, the Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara song starring Salman Khan and Kajol starts playing on the background and the couple starts dancing to it. While they continue to groove, the guests sitting surrounding them can be seen totally enjoying their performance and clapping. Later the couple was also joined by another woman, most likely their daughter.
The video has amassed over 200 k views and received much love from social media users.
Published Date: January 12, 2023 9:59 AM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2023 10:00 AM IST
