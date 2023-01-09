This Ghazal Version of Besharam Rang Has Left Netizens in Awe

Amid the endless controversies surrounding Besharam Rang, now an artist has recreated the song into its ghazal version and netizens are loving it without any doubt.
Viral Video: The Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan seems to be in no mood in leaving news headlines anytime soon. Amid the endless controversies that has surrounded the song, now an artist has recreated the song into its ghazal version and netizens are loving it without any doubt.
The artist Soumya Mukherjee shared a video of his ghazal version of Besharam Rang on Instagram and since then the video has taken the internet by storm. The video was posted with the caption, “What If this song – ‘Besharam Rang’ is in Ghazal Version?”
WATCH GHAZAL VERSION OF BESHARAM RANG
The viral video begins with a screen showing the visuals of the original Besharam Rang video where we can see Deepika Padukone dancing in the song. Then quickly it shifts to the artist who can be seen singing the lyrics of the song in ghazal style. The artist has however made no changes in the lyrics of the song, but just added little music that included tabla beats and other instruments used while performing classical music.
The small viral clip has garnered over 26k views and people have posted comments like, “Much neede”, “This should go places”, “I really wished the original song was ghazal” and many more.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 2:10 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Sheezan Khan Lawyer Speaks After Fresh Allegations
[ad_1] Sheezan Khan's lawyer spoke to the media and denied all the new allegations levelled by Tunisha Sharma's mother against...
Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Gets Its Ghazal Version Created by Kolkata Artist, Netizens Say Better Than Original
[ad_1] Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Kolkata Artist Creates Ghazal Version And Netizens Say ‘It’s Better Than Original’ Pathaan Song Besharam...
Asia’s Richest Man Gautam Adani Says He Regrets Being A College Dropout
[ad_1] Adani, 60, started off as a trader and has been on a rapid diversification spree, expanding an empire centered...
Live | Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Conway Departs; Pakistan Gets Quick Breakthrough
[ad_1] live Live Pakistan vs New Zealand: Stay tuned to this space for the fastest live updates of 1st ODI...
Rohit Sharma Comeback To Form Is Of Vital Importance To Team India: Irfan Pathan
[ad_1] Rohit had picked a left thumb injury while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. Rohit...
These Routes To Be Affected Today. Check Details Here
[ad_1] The road traffic in Delhi will be affected on Monday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday...
Average Rating