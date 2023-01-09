This Ghazal Version of Besharam Rang Has Left Netizens in Awe

Amid the endless controversies surrounding Besharam Rang, now an artist has recreated the song into its ghazal version and netizens are loving it without any doubt.

Viral Video: The Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan seems to be in no mood in leaving news headlines anytime soon. Amid the endless controversies that has surrounded the song, now an artist has recreated the song into its ghazal version and netizens are loving it without any doubt.

The artist Soumya Mukherjee shared a video of his ghazal version of Besharam Rang on Instagram and since then the video has taken the internet by storm. The video was posted with the caption, “What If this song – ‘Besharam Rang’ is in Ghazal Version?”

WATCH GHAZAL VERSION OF BESHARAM RANG

The viral video begins with a screen showing the visuals of the original Besharam Rang video where we can see Deepika Padukone dancing in the song. Then quickly it shifts to the artist who can be seen singing the lyrics of the song in ghazal style. The artist has however made no changes in the lyrics of the song, but just added little music that included tabla beats and other instruments used while performing classical music.

The small viral clip has garnered over 26k views and people have posted comments like, “Much neede”, “This should go places”, “I really wished the original song was ghazal” and many more.



