Monday, October 24, 2022
THIS Global Tech Firm Announces 4000 Job Cuts Worldwide. Know Why

New Delhi: Amidst global recession and unstable geo-political situation, the global technology company Philips today announced it will cut 4,000 jobs to “improve productivity and increase agility”. The company registered huge losses in its third quarter as Q3 sales were affected by operational and supply challenges. Philips CEO Roy Jakobs called the move “difficult but necessary”.Also Read – Air purifiers, masks get up to 50% off on Amazon India: Check out top deals

Group sales amounted to 4.3 billion euros, with a 5 per cent comparable sales decline, in line with the update provided on October 12, the company said. Also Read – Amazon Prime Day 2019: Get Amazon Fire TV Stick free with select Samsung, Philips LED TV

Philips CEO Roy Jakobs in the statement said the process to improve productivity and agility “includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly and will implement with respect towards impacted colleagues.” Also Read – Philips Lighting to increase prices by 3-5 pc on select products

“These initial actions are needed to start turning the company around in order to realize Philips’ profitable growth potential and create value for all our stakeholders,” Mr Jakobs said.

Why Philips’ Performance Dipped In Q3?

Philips’ performance in the quarter was impacted by operational and supply challenges, inflationary pressures, the COVID situation in China and the Russia-Ukraine war.





