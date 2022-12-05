This Healthtech Company Lays Off 15-20% of Its Employees

Leading AI health and fitness app HealthifyMe has reportedly laid off has laid off 150 employees, that is around 15-20% of its total staff.

Bengaluru: Leading AI health and fitness app HealthifyMe has reportedly laid off has laid off 150 employees, that is around 15-20% of its total staff. An exclusive report by Inc42 mentions that the layoffs have been done in non-operations roles such as SME, quality analytics, product, and marketing. The startup will be offering a two-month severance package and will further extend medical coverage of the impacted employees.

Issuing a written statement for the media, the Bengaluru-based startup said, “We have had to take the tough decision to let go 150 of our team members. Like much of tech, growth hasn’t kept pace with expectations and hiring. We are also undergoing an evolution with our new vision around metabolic heath (HealthifyMe 2.0), which requires different resources.”

“In view of this and changing market dynamics, it made sense for us to steer towards profitability, despite a comfortable runway. As a part of our severance and support to those impacted, we will offer two months’ salary severance with two weeks per year served at HealthifyMe, vested stocks till March 2023, and medical insurance continuance till June 2023, along with counseling and outplacement support,” it added.

The layoffs have been reported just weeks after the company appointed Dr Shebani Sethi, who is the founder-director of metabolic psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, as its chief medical officer.



