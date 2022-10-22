THIS Indian City Tops The List Of Most Polluted World Cities Another Marks Entry

Most Polluted World Cities: Delhi tops the list of most polluted cities, while Hyderabad has debuted among the top four most polluted cities. This information is a part of the recently released World Air Quality Report for the year 2021 by IQAir, a Switzerland-based air quality technology company. The IQAir found that during the year 2021, Delhi was the worst polluted city in India followed by Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai have already been on the radar but the entry of Hyderabad as a pollution hub is a matter of serious concern as it is now the most polluted mega city in South India.Also Read – Ghaziabad Woman Arrested For Making Up Gang-Rape Story

With the rise in PM 2.5 levels from 34.7 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 2020 to 39.4 in 2021, the air pollution level in the city was categorized as unhealthy with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159, according to the data on IQAir website on October 21. Also Read – Feeling Sad, Demotivated, Neglected At Workplace? Then You Must Read This

The main pollutant was Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 or small particles with the primary sources of this being automobiles and industries. Analysts say vehicles contribute one-third of the air pollution in the city. Also Read – Firecrackers Allowed In Delhi Metro? DMRC Adds ‘Daler Mehndi’ Twist To Answer Query | WATCH

PM2.5 concentration in Hyderabad was 70.4 micrograms per cubic metre of air. This was 14.1 times the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) annual air quality guideline value.

Vehicular pollution has been attributed as the single biggest reason for deteriorating air quality in Hyderabad in addition to fossil fuel burning, construction, opening landfill burning and landfill fires of solid waste according to the experts. Hyderabad, like many other cities in India and the world, failed to meet the WHO air quality criteria of 5 micrograms per cubic metre of air.

The pollution level of various Indian cities was analysed from November 20, 2020, to November 20, 2021, and the results were compared with both the prescribed air quality standards as referred by WHO and National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQS).

(With IANS inputs)