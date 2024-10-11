This Indian is world’s biggest donor ever, donated Rs 840750 crore, much more than Mukesh Ambani, Azim Premji, Bill Gates, Ratan Tata was his …

Home

There was one Indian who has been acknowledged as and given the title of the “world’s most generous donor”.

New Delhi: Charity and philanthropy have been a hallmark of tycoons, magnates, and billionaire entrepreneurs. Talking about India, we have some of the most notable names like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Azim Premji.

Going back in time, when we dig further, it is revealed that there was one Indian industrialist who has been acknowledged as and given the title of the “world’s most generous donor”.

That refers to Jamshedji or Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group, who donated over Rs 8.29 lakh in his lifetime. With this amount too, he significantly surpasses the contributions of current billionaires. He was born on March 3, 1839. Apart from establishing India’s biggest conglomerate company Tata Group in 1868, he established the city of Jamshedpur.

The amount of Rs 8.29 lakh must be “confusing” many, but when adjusted for inflation, it adds up to US$102.4 billion. At a distant second place are Bill and Melinda Gates with US$74.6 billion, according to the 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century report.

Jamsetji Tata has been christened “The father of Indian industry” and rightly so. Apart from setting up industries, his humanitarian acts and vision have touched many hearts. He was particularly very active in the fields of healthcare and education.

The Tata Group has since 1868, progressed into one of the world’s largest and most respected companies. Today, it comprises over 30 companies across 10 industries and presence across the world.

Jamsetji Tata imparted both, business acumen and ethos of philanthropy, to his family and his two sons, Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata carried on the legacy.

