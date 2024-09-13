Home

This India’s shortest expressway has the largest no of toll plazas, it connects these major cities, airport and metro station

This expressway is the first of its kind in India, featuring a 23 km elevated section. Additionally, the expressway includes a 4 km underground stretch, which contributes to the seamless connectivity across the region.

The Dwarka Expressway has emerged as one of India’s most unique infrastructure projects. Despite being the country’s shortest expressway, it is notable for several distinct features, making it a landmark in India’s road network. Stretching 29 kilometers, the expressway runs through two major urban areas—18.9 km in Gurugram and 10.1 km in Delhi. The expressway is a significant addition to the Delhi-NCR region’s transport infrastructure.

Another distinguishing feature of the Dwarka Expressway is its 34-booth toll plaza, making it the largest toll plaza in India. The toll rates for various vehicle types are as follows:

Cars, Jeeps, and Vans : Rs. 105 for a one-way trip, ₹155 for a round trip.

: Rs. 105 for a one-way trip, ₹155 for a round trip. Buses and Trucks: Rs. 355 for a one-way trip, ₹535 for a round trip.

The expressway not only enhances connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram but also aims to reduce congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48). It connects the busy areas of Dwarka, Delhi, to sectors of Gurugram, linking major hubs such as IGI Airport, Diplomatic Enclave II, and the upcoming Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

Dwarka Expressway promises faster commute between Haryana and Delhi’s IGI Airport. Post-opening, the estimated travel time for this distance is 30 minutes.











