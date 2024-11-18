This International Men’s Day, Redefine Style with Men of Platinum’s Latest MS Dhoni Signature Collection

This International Men’s Day, experience MS Dhoni’s most admired values and characteristics embedded in every smooth curve, fluid design and bold lines of Men of Platinum’s recently launched MS Dhoni Signature Edition. This iconic collection by Platinum Guild International (PGI) India’s Men of Platinum encapsulates Dhoni’s inspiring journey as well as his unmatched character and greatness with the resplendence of rare and precious platinum. Infused with Dhoni’s indomitable spirit, every piece in this collection carries his signature and represents the values of determination, self-belief, courage, humility, composure, that define this legendary cricketer – a true ‘Man of Platinum‘.

Men of Platinum MS Dhoni Signature Edition

This International Men’s Day, enjoy the rare opportunity to not simply echo Dhoni’s immaculate panache but also aspire to stir that same greatness within, with Men of Platinum’s one-of-a-kind limited platinum jewellery collection.

Born of the stars, platinum is found only in select locations across the globe and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. What makes this collection even more special is that each piece of platinum jewellery – kada, bracelet, chain, ring or pendant carries a precious piece of India’s sporting legacy, etched in platinum. Whether it is a more formal boardroom look or a casual evening with friends, Men of Platinum’s MS Dhoni Signature Edition, promises to elevate every look across occasions.

Crafted in 95% platinum this collection from Men of Platinum is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. It reflects Dhoni’s subtle and timeless signature style, and can easily transition from day to night, adding that dash of oomph to your everyday look, while also serving as a conversation starter at the next networking cocktail or festive soiree.

Elevate your style game, with these top 5 pieces from the MS Dohoni signature edition:

The Platinum Grid Bracelet

Elegance meets strength in this dual tone kada, featuring a sophisticated grid pattern with rose gold accents on the side. This kada is crafted from 95% pure platinum, a metal whose strength remains unwavering through years of wear, making it rare! Bearing the legend MS Dhoni’s signature, this piece is perfect for those who exude quiet determination and strong character. Whether you’re sealing a big deal or gearing up for a celebratory dinner, this platinum kada lets you stand apart.

The Platinum Momentum Bracelet

The alternating bevelled triangles on this bracelet, with a blend of gloss and matte finishes, represent the strength to navigate life’s ups and downs. Featuring MS Dhoni’s signature on a sleek black centrepiece, it’s crafted in platinum-a metal as resolute as the legend who inspired it. Ideal for a social gathering or an intimate family celebration, this bracelet is a reminder that true greatness comes from within.

The Platinum Cube Fusion Bracelet

The alternating brushed matte platinum and glossy rose gold cube links achieve the perfect balance of versatility and durability. Crafted in platinum -a metal that endures through years of wear, making it truly rare -this bracelet, featuring MS Dhoni’s iconic signature on black, is designed for those who strike a balance between staying adaptable and yet true to their values no matter what. Whether you’re dressed sharply for a key meeting or whether you’re gearing up for your best friend’s bachelor bash or suiting up for his wedding, this platinum bracelet is your go-to, adding a touch of style to every moment.

The Platinum Bold Links Bracelet

Bold, interlocking platinum links form a robust bracelet that reflects the power of unyielding resilience. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, it is a metal that remains unfading over time, making it incredibly rare. The bracelet features a solid clasp that carries MS Dhonis signature, embodying his indomitable strength and unwavering resolve. Designed for men who cherish these values, this piece inspires them to always find strength within. Whether you’re dressed sharply for a key meeting or keeping it casual for an evening out, this bracelet adds a distinct touch of confidence to any outfit.

The Platinum Harmony Chain

Intricate platinum links intertwine to form a seamless, fluid chain, mirroring the harmonious blend of inner strength and outward composure. Crafted from platinum, a metal maintains its natural pristine white over time, never fading or tarnishing. A metal that’s simply rare. With a solid clasp, featuring the legend MS Dhonis signature, it is made for those who weave together their resilience and calm in the face of lifes odds. Whether it is an ethnic look for a wedding function or catching up with friends over the weekend, the platinum chain effortlessly complements every look, adding a dash timeless elegance to every look.

Menof Platinum’s latest MS Dhoni Signature edition is available with key retailers across India.

About Platinum Guild International (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organization with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design, and business development experts.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.