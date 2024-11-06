This is India’s widest expressway, 14 vehicles can run on it at a time, top speed is…

Home

Also known as National Expressway-3, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is India’s widest controlled-access expressway. It connects the country’s national capital, Delhi, to Meerut via Dasna in Ghaziabad. Notably, the Road Transport & Highways Ministry, led by Nitin Gadkari, widened the old eight-lane section of National Highway 9 to 14 lanes up to Dasna, with a new route constructed afterwards leading to Meerut.

Delhi to Meerut in Just 45 Minutes

There is no doubt that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has significantly improved traffic between key areas like – Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Hapur. It has also improved travel speed between cities in western Uttar Pradesh, including Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Haridwar. The government opened phases 2 and 4 for public use on April 1, 2021, after which the travel time between Delhi and Meerut has significantly reduced to just 45 minutes, earlier it was 2.5 hours via the old route.

Long-Awaited Highway

It is worth noting that the planning for the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was started in 1999 to ease traffic on NH-24. But the plan took years to materialise. After several discussions and meetings, the foundation stone for the massive project was laid on December 31, 2015, fulfilling the long-standing demand of millions of people. The cost of the project was Rs 7,500 crore.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway Phases

Since 2021, the project has come to life. It boasts of an extensive network made up of 14 bridges, a bicycle path stretching 28 kilometers, an elevated section of 4.66 kilometers, 22 underpasses for vehicles and six strategic flyovers or interchanges. It was interesting how the construct gradually unfolded in four distinct phases.

Phase 1: This section spans 8.7 kilometers from Nizamuddin Bridge to the Delhi-UP border, equipped with four flyovers and three underpasses.

Phase 2: Covering 19.2 kilometers from the UP border to Dasna, this phase includes 14 lanes (six for expressway and eight for highway) and features cycling tracks on each side, along with 13 vehicle underpasses and six pedestrian underpasses.

Phase 3: Extending from Dasna to Hapur, this 22-kilometer section of NH-24 has been expanded to six lanes. It was inaugurated by Minister Nitin Gadkari in September 2019, with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Phase 4: This final segment covers a 46-kilometer, six-lane stretch from Dasna to Meerut, which was opened to the public on April 1, 2021, at a project cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

Speed Limits on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Different parts of the expressway have different speed limits. 70 km/h when you’re in Delhi (Package 1), 100 km/h in Ghaziabad (Package 2), and if you’re travelling between Dasna and Meerut (Package 4), you can go up to 120 km/h. Just remember, you won’t see any auto rickshaws or motorcycles using the six express lanes – they’re not permitted.











