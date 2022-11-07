This IT Company Announces 100% Variable Pay For Its Employees; Amount to be Credited With November’s Salary

Wipro makes big announcement on variable pay, hike and incentives for its employees. Read company’s internal mail to its staff here.

Wipro announces 100% variable pay for freshers, team leads

New Delhi: IT major Wipro has announced to roll out 100 per cent variable pay to its employees under bands A to B3 for the September-ended quarter. Freshers, and team leader level employees come under bands A to B3. The decision comes in the wake of the company’s 14.6 per cent jump in its Q2 revenue at Rs 22,540 crore. On the other hand, the rest of the employees will get the payout based on their unit’s target achievement.

An internal mail from Wipro to employees said,”The variable pay as per company policy performance comes to 93.5%. However, we have decided to announce a higher company multiplier of 1.07 to reflect the progress we have made toward improving our operations.”

“With this multiplier, the payout will be for all those whose payout is linked to overall company performance,” read the mail accessed by Economic Times.

When will the employees receive the variable pay?

Employees would see the variable pay in their November’s payroll, said the internal mail.

“We will continue to invest in our people and their growth. For the second quarter of the financial year 2023, Wipro will pay out 100 per cent of variable pay to all employees whose pay-out is linked to the overall company performance. This comprises nearly 85 per cent of the company,” a Wipro spokesperson said in a statement.

16,000 Employees Promoted

Besides announcing variable pay, the IT giant also promoted 16,000 employees internally so far this year. The company had asserted in the second quarter for the current fiscal year has added 605 employees.

“We continue to invest in and upskill our talent to stay ahead of our clients’ evolving needs. In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands. We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition,” Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro, was quoted as saying by Live Mint.



