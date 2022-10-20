Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalThis IT Company Confesses SACKING a Senior Employee in 10 Minutes. Deets...
National

This IT Company Confesses SACKING a Senior Employee in 10 Minutes. Deets Here

admin
By admin
0
73



New Delhi: Amid the ongoing moonlighting debate, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji revealed that his company sacked one of its top 20 leaders in ten minutes after he was found to have committed a “huge integrity violation”.  For the unversed, the Wipro Chairman was speaking at the Nasscom Product Conclave in Bengaluru.Also Read – Work From Home: As Wipro, TCS Resume Work From Office, Employees Seek Flexible Job Options

“We made that decision in 10 minutes. It was an important role that this person ran for the organisation but when the times are tough, and you have to make those tough calls”, Times Now quoted Rishad Premji as saying. Premji, however, did not revealed whether the employee was fired due to moonlighting. Also Read – Centre Issues Tips For Those Working From Home to Stay Protected from Cyber Threats

Earlier last month, the IT major  had revealed that it laid off nearly 300 employees who were caught working for its competitors while being on the company’s payroll.  “It is very simple. It is an act of integrity violation. We terminated the services of those people”, Rishad Premji had said. Also Read – IT Jobs: Infosys, Wipro, TCS And HCL Hire Over 105,000 Freshers In First Half Of This Year

WHAT IS MOONLIGHTING?

A practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours under certain conditions for an extra income is known as moonlighting. COVID-19 pandemic is said to have given rise to moonlighting practice among the white-collar professionals in country.





Source link

Previous articleUAAP: Former UE stars thrilled to see Red Warriors regain competitiveness
Next articleBest smart thermostat 2022: keep a closer eye on your heating this winter
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677