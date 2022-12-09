Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeNationalTHIS Karnataka College Suspends 4 Students For Dancing In Burqa After Video...
National

THIS Karnataka College Suspends 4 Students For Dancing In Burqa After Video Goes Viral

By admin
0
86


The purported video is from a college event where these students were seen dancing to Bollywood songs.

The students have been suspended for mocking the tradition of burqa and hijab.
The students have been suspended for mocking the tradition of burqa and hijab.

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s St Joseph Engineering College on Friday suspended four students after their video where they were seen dancing in a burqa went viral. The purported video is from a college event where these students were seen dancing to Bollywood songs. Soon, this video went viral on social media and it was alleged that wearing a burqa and dancing to those songs amounted to mocking the tradition of the burqa and hijab.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

 The College administration has issued a statement in this matter saying that these students “barged on the stage during the informal” part of the event and that they have violated “strict guidelines”.

“The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students from the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved programmes and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry,” the college principal said in a statement.

“The college does not support or condone activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone,” it added.

Principal in-charge Dr Sudheer M also issued a statement to the media on the same, reported news agency ANI.

The students are said to be all boys and they are seen dancing to a Bollywood song “fevicol se” in the video.




Published Date: December 9, 2022 12:34 PM IST



Updated Date: December 9, 2022 12:36 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNovember Clocks Highest Sales In India’s Automobile History: FADA
Next articleFEU Cheering Squad takes shot at historic back-to-back titles in one year
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
86
Previous articleNovember Clocks Highest Sales In India’s Automobile History: FADA
Next articleFEU Cheering Squad takes shot at historic back-to-back titles in one year
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677