THIS Karnataka College Suspends 4 Students For Dancing In Burqa After Video Goes Viral

The purported video is from a college event where these students were seen dancing to Bollywood songs.

The students have been suspended for mocking the tradition of burqa and hijab.

Mangaluru: Mangaluru’s St Joseph Engineering College on Friday suspended four students after their video where they were seen dancing in a burqa went viral. The purported video is from a college event where these students were seen dancing to Bollywood songs. Soon, this video went viral on social media and it was alleged that wearing a burqa and dancing to those songs amounted to mocking the tradition of the burqa and hijab.

St.Joseph Engineering College, #Mangaluru has suspended students who danced in #Burqa on a Bollywood song. College says students from muslim community itself barged on stage during an event,enquiry hs been ordered. This Dance was not part of approved program.

The College administration has issued a statement in this matter saying that these students “barged on the stage during the informal” part of the event and that they have violated “strict guidelines”.

“The video clip being circulated on social media has captured a part of the dance by students from the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of the students association inaugural. It was not part of the approved programmes and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry,” the college principal said in a statement.

"The college does not support or condone activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," it added.

“The college does not support or condone activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone,” it added.

Principal in-charge Dr Sudheer M also issued a statement to the media on the same, reported news agency ANI.

The students are said to be all boys and they are seen dancing to a Bollywood song “fevicol se” in the video.



