THIS leading Aerospace company just announced job quota for Agniveers; check details here

As per an officer order issued by BrahMos Aerospace, the company will reserve at least 15 percent vacancies for ex-Agniveer soldiers in technical and general administration departments.

BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia which manufactures the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Friday announced job reservations for Agniveers, becoming the first major company in the defence sector to announce reserving vacancies for Agniveers in a range of verticals, including technical, administrative and security wings of the company.

As per an officer order issued by BrahMos Aerospace, the company will reserve at least 15 percent vacancies for ex-Agniveer soldiers in technical and general administration departments. Additionally, 50 percent vacancies will be reserved for the former soldiers in administrative and security roles, including in outsourced functions, it said.

“BrahMos is encouraging its more than 200 industry partners to reserve 15 per cent of their workforce for Agniveers in roles tied to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) requirements,” reads the order.

“In consonance with the Government of India’s Agnipath Scheme, BrahMos Aerospace announces its new policy guidelines to provide reservation to the Agniveers who, after serving in the Indian armed forces for a tenure of four years, can become a valuable asset for our cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation-building,” the company said in a post on X.

‘Agniveers can fill skill gap’

It added that “Agniveers, with their rigorous, time-bound training in military tactics, technical proficiency, discipline and quick adaptability, will be the backbone of India’s growing defence and industrial sectors. As India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contribution of #Agniveers in industries like ours will be pivotal in shaping the country’s future.”

The company further said it firmly believes that Agniveers will not only fill the skill gap at the grassroots level for the Indian defence industries but also provide a dedicated workforce that places the nation and the organisation at the forefront.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

Agnipath scheme controversy

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, which has faced severe backlash from the Congress and its allied opposition parties in the INDIA bloc, was rolled out by the BJP-led Narendra Modi government at the Centre in June 2022. The Agnipath scheme, according to the government, aims to bring down the age profile of the Tri-services– The Indian Army, The Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

The scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. However, it has faced criticism from several quarters, including from the opposition INDIA bloc, who questioned the fate of those 75 percent Agniveer soldier after the end of their four-year tenure in the Army.

Following the criticism, several BJP-run state governments have announced reservations for retired Agniveers, besides central government agencies and departments, who also have announced plans to recruit the former soldiers.

