This Logistics Startup Lays Off 90 Employees. Check Details Here

FarEye announced job cuts of 90 employees in its second round of layoffs in about eight months.

The latest job cuts at the company affected employees across departments, including tech, product, HRBP and sales. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Several major companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google and others have announced layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure. End-to-end global delivery management platform FarEye became the latest to trim its employees. FarEye announced job cuts of 90 employees in its second round of layoffs in about eight months.

The latest job cuts at the company affected employees across departments, including tech, product, HRBP and sales, according to a report in leading startup portal Inc42.

“The reduction in staff was necessary to align business strategy with market demand,” FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said citing macroeconomic conditions for the fresh round of layoffs, as per news agency IANS.

In June last year, FarEye laid off nearly 250 employees amid the funding winter that engulfed the startup ecosystem. The company asked some of its workforce to leave because of ‘strategic realignment’ to focus on areas that drive maximum value.

Nahata had said then that the platform “had to make some hard decisions to reduce its team across operations and services”.

“We are strengthening our core competencies, deepening our focus on product differentiation, and automation, and optimising the effort required to manage operations,” Nahata added.

FarEye, a global SaaS platform provider transforming last-mile logistics, was established in 2013 by Nahata, Gautam Kumar and Gaurav Srivastava.



