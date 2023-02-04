This Logistics Startup Lays Off 90 Employees. Check Details Here

FarEye announced job cuts of 90 employees in its second round of layoffs in about eight months.
New Delhi: Several major companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google and others have announced layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure. End-to-end global delivery management platform FarEye became the latest to trim its employees. FarEye announced job cuts of 90 employees in its second round of layoffs in about eight months.
The latest job cuts at the company affected employees across departments, including tech, product, HRBP and sales, according to a report in leading startup portal Inc42.
“The reduction in staff was necessary to align business strategy with market demand,” FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said citing macroeconomic conditions for the fresh round of layoffs, as per news agency IANS.
In June last year, FarEye laid off nearly 250 employees amid the funding winter that engulfed the startup ecosystem. The company asked some of its workforce to leave because of ‘strategic realignment’ to focus on areas that drive maximum value.
Nahata had said then that the platform “had to make some hard decisions to reduce its team across operations and services”.
“We are strengthening our core competencies, deepening our focus on product differentiation, and automation, and optimising the effort required to manage operations,” Nahata added.
FarEye, a global SaaS platform provider transforming last-mile logistics, was established in 2013 by Nahata, Gautam Kumar and Gaurav Srivastava.
Published Date: February 4, 2023 4:19 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
From Selling Tea to Helping Australia Prepare For Border-Gavaskar Trophy- All You Need to Know About Ravi Ashwin Impersonator, Mahesh Pithiya
[ad_1] Home SportsFrom Selling Tea to Helping Australia Prepare For Border-Gavaskar Trophy- All You Need to Know About Ravi Ashwin...
Online Gaming: The Gaming Industry Is Grappling For Clarity, Here’s What Has Happened So Far – Watch Video
[ad_1] Online Gaming: All eyes are on the government’s plan for the online gaming industry. The gaming industry is proliferating...
Congress Releases First List Of 21 Candidates
[ad_1] Home News IndiaNagaland Election 2023: Congress Releases First List Of 21 Candidates The Congress on Saturday released its first...
Here’s How to check scores on sbi.co.in
[ad_1] Home EducationSBI PO Mains Result 2022 to be Out On THIS Date: Here’s How to check scores on sbi.co.in...
Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins
[ad_1] Home SportsIND Vs AUS: Australia Not Fretting Over Spin Options Against India, Says Skipper Pat Cummins Australia have come...
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding | Kiara’s Stunning Bridal Look! | Sid-Kiara Wedding
[ad_1] Sid-Kiara wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on 6th February in Jaisalmer. Check out Kiara’s stunning...
Average Rating