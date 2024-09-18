This man from a small village in Bihar, secures massive offer at Google, his annual package is…

Abhishek Kumar’s father, Indradev Yadav, is a lawyer at Jamui Civil Court, while his mother, Manju Devi, is a homemaker. Education has always been a top priority in their household, a factor that Abhishek credits for his success. “This is my biggest achievement, and I’m extremely excited,” Abhishek shared in an interview with NDTV. “Working at Google has always been a dream for many software engineers, and I’m thrilled to work on impactful projects.”

The Path to Success

Abhishek’s journey to securing a position at Google is marked by determination and resilience. After completing his schooling in Jamui and earning a software engineering degree from NIT Patna, he secured a Rs. 1.08 crore package at Amazon in 2022. He later transitioned to a German investment firm, focusing on foreign exchange trading. Despite these demanding roles, Abhishek managed to prepare for Google’s intense interview process.

“Balancing work and interview prep was tough. I dedicated 8-9 hours to my job and spent the remaining time on coding and refining my strategy,” he explained. “Maintaining consistency in preparation was key.”

“Creating a proper strategy for interviews was very important, and maintaining consistency with that strategy was crucial. Whatever time I had, I used it to focus on coding and preparing for the interview questions, which eventually helped me crack all the interviews,” he told NDTV.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

After several attempts, he successfully navigated Google’s stringent five-stage selection process and achieved his dream role in London.

Family Support and Inspiration:

Abhishek credits much of his success to the unwavering support of his family. “My parents have always been my greatest support,” he said, expressing his deep gratitude for their encouragement throughout his journey. His elder brother also played a significant role in motivating him.

His mother, Manju Devi, expressed immense pride in her son’s achievements: “I am incredibly proud of my son. He has accomplished what many only dream of.” His father, Indradev Yadav, echoed this sentiment: “I have always encouraged my son to stay focused and work hard, and today, his dedication has truly paid off.”Abhishek Kumar’s story is not just about individual triumph but also serves as a powerful source of motivation for others facing similar challenges. It underscores the value of perseverance, hard work, and the unwavering pursuit of one’s goals.

Message of Inspiration

“Everything is possible. It doesn’t matter if you come from a small town or a big city. With dedication and focus, anyone can seize great opportunities,” he said.

“I firmly believe that any child, no matter where they come from—whether from a small town or a big city—can seize the biggest opportunities with the right dedication and focus.”