This Man Lost His Eye To Cancer So He Turned It Into a Flashlight. Watch

Viral Video Today: They say the strongest people turn their weaknesses into their superpowers. One such man turned his disability into something cool that normal people can’t have. Brian Stanley shared a video on his Instagram ‘bsmachinist’ where he could be seen sharing his story of why he turned one of his eyes into a flashlight after losing it to cancer. The video has gone viral with over 2.7 million views and 318k likes.Also Read – Viral Video: Pet Python Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Her Arm As She Removes It From Cage | Watch

He shared the video with the following caption: “A brief demonstration on the capability of my Titanium Cyborg Eye as a head lamp!” Brian describes himself as an OG Titanium Eye Maker, Cyborg Eye Maker, Prototype Machinist and a CNC Programmer. The reel shows the man showing his ‘cyborg eye’ that he uses as a torch. He demonstrated the eye’s abilities and explained that the lamp doesn’t heat up and also that his nose and brow line shield his eye from the light. Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Its battery life is 20 hours and all the power source and hardware are safely contained within the prosthetic eye. He mentioned that he had been using his ‘skull lamp’ for the past two years. Netizens said that this is one of the coolest things they’ve ever seen. “Bro can easily rock the terminator this Halloween,” a user commented. “Okay, this is straight awesome. Mad Mimir fro God of War vibes right here,” another user wrote. “Imagine someone breaks into your house and sees this,” a third user wrote. Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN TURNING HIS EYE INTO TORCH AFTER CANCER HERE:

If that doesn’t impress you, we don’t know what will.