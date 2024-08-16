This National Men’s Grooming Day hairstylist Aalim Hakim shares his ultimate hair grooming guide

In today’s world, grooming is more than just about appearances. It has become an essential part of self-expression and confidence, moving past basic hygiene. For men, grooming often includes a range of practices from skincare to beard maintenance, but one of the most significant aspects is hair grooming.

National Men’s Grooming Day, celebrated on August 16th, is a special occasion dedicated to recognizing the importance of grooming in a man’s life. Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim, a celebrated name in the world of hairstyling, shares his ultimate hair grooming guide:

1. Know your hair type: The foundation of any effective hair grooming routine starts with understanding your hair type. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight, using styling products specifically designed for your hair type can make a significant difference.

2. Invest in quality products: High-quality grooming products are essential. Aalim recommends using Set Wet which offers a wide range of styling gels, waxes, and sprays that can help you create different looks. Whether you are looking for aglossy finish or a matte one, a light, medium or strong hold, these products can help ensure your hair game is always on point.

3. Regular haircuts: Regular haircuts are essential for keeping your hair healthy and well-maintained. Aalim Hakim recommends scheduling a visit to your barber or hairstylist every 4-6 weeks to ensure your hair stays sharp and well-groomed.

4. Styling techniques: Experiment with different styling techniques to find what suits you best. Aalim advises that for a voluminous look, you can use Set Wet’s Hair Volumizing Powder and opt for Set Wet Gel Wax for a sleek appearance.

This National Men’s Grooming Day, take inspiration from Aalim Hakim’s expert tips and elevate your hair grooming routine.