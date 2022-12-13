Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalThis New Technology Will Replace Toll Plaza FASTag On Highway Read To...
National

This New Technology Will Replace Toll Plaza FASTag On Highway Read To Know What It Is And How It Works

By admin
0
70


ANPR- Automatic Number Plate Reader will replace Toll Plaza and FASTag on Highway. Read here to know what this technology is and how it works.

toll plaza, toll plaza near me, toll plaza rules, toll plaza job, nhai toll plaza, toll plaza information, toll plaza customer care number, toll plaza toll free number, toll plaza at yamuna expressway, toll plaza amount, toll plaza apply online, toll plaza authority, anewadi toll plaza, arjunali toll plaza,, ahmadpur toll plaza, anantram toll plaza, amoli toll plaza, azizpur toll plaza, asroga toll plaza, asoda toll plaza, toll plaza between two stations, toll plaza between kanpur to allahabad, toll plaza between lucknow to sitapur, toll plaza between kanpur to fatehpur, toll plaza between lucknow to gorakhpur, fastag, sbi fastag, icici fastag, fastag recharge, fastag balance check, hdfc fastag, fastag login, axis bank fastag, fastag customer care, kotak fastag login, kvb fastag, fastag axis bank, fastag app, fastag apply online
ANPR will replace toll plaza and FASTags on highways in India.

New Delhi: the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is all set to implant a new system of toll collection on the highway, which will replace toll plaza and FASTags. Known as  Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR), this system will deduct toll by scanning the vehicle’s number plate.

This new system will be implemented in place of the toll plaza across the country. The number plates of the vehicles will be scanned through this system and after that, the toll will be deducted directly from the bank account. For this, the number plates of the vehicles will also be modified.

Currently, as an improved system, FASTag is being used in India for toll collection. However, still traffic congestion remains a challenge for smooth travel on highways..

CHANGE IN NUMBER PLATES OF VEHICLES

The number plates of the vehicles will need to be changed to put ANPR in place.  Toll tax will be deducted directly from the bank account after information is obtained by scanning the updated number plate.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) claims that after the installation of this new system, there will be a relief from the congestion at the toll plaza.

ROADBLOCKS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF ANPR

As per a report, there are difficulties in camera scanning the number plate which contains letters/symbols apart from the nine-digit registration number.

Although as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 nothing except the registration number of the vehicle should be displayed on the number plates of the vehicles and those violating this rule are liable to face punishment, still it is a prevalent practice.

The report also adds soiled or hidden number plates pose problems for ANPR cameras in reading number plates properly.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 7:10 PM IST





Source link

Previous article6 issues for only £20 | magazine subscription offers
Next articleUmesh Becomes a Spearhead For us Right Now, Says Paras Mhambrey
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
70
Previous article6 issues for only £20 | magazine subscription offers
Next articleUmesh Becomes a Spearhead For us Right Now, Says Paras Mhambrey
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677