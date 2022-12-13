This New Technology Will Replace Toll Plaza FASTag On Highway Read To Know What It Is And How It Works

ANPR- Automatic Number Plate Reader will replace Toll Plaza and FASTag on Highway. Read here to know what this technology is and how it works.

ANPR will replace toll plaza and FASTags on highways in India.

New Delhi: the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is all set to implant a new system of toll collection on the highway, which will replace toll plaza and FASTags. Known as Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR), this system will deduct toll by scanning the vehicle’s number plate.

This new system will be implemented in place of the toll plaza across the country. The number plates of the vehicles will be scanned through this system and after that, the toll will be deducted directly from the bank account. For this, the number plates of the vehicles will also be modified.

Currently, as an improved system, FASTag is being used in India for toll collection. However, still traffic congestion remains a challenge for smooth travel on highways..

CHANGE IN NUMBER PLATES OF VEHICLES

The number plates of the vehicles will need to be changed to put ANPR in place. Toll tax will be deducted directly from the bank account after information is obtained by scanning the updated number plate.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) claims that after the installation of this new system, there will be a relief from the congestion at the toll plaza.

ROADBLOCKS IN IMPLEMENTATION OF ANPR

As per a report, there are difficulties in camera scanning the number plate which contains letters/symbols apart from the nine-digit registration number.

Although as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989 nothing except the registration number of the vehicle should be displayed on the number plates of the vehicles and those violating this rule are liable to face punishment, still it is a prevalent practice.

The report also adds soiled or hidden number plates pose problems for ANPR cameras in reading number plates properly.



