Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalThis Old Man's Unusual Way of Lighting Firecrackers Will Make You Burst...
National

This Old Man’s Unusual Way of Lighting Firecrackers Will Make You Burst Into Laughter. WATCH Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
68



Viral Video: With Diwali fervour all around, a video of an old man’s unique way of lighting rocket firecrackers is cracking everyone up across social media platforms. The video that has gone crazily viral was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda just ahead of Diwali. Nanda’s video post was shared with the caption, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India.”Also Read – Diwali 2022 Health Tips: 10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

The short viral video clip showed the man launching multiple rockets using a cigarette perched between his lips within seconds. The man can be seen standing in the middle of a road and lighting around 11 rockets in a span of 20 seconds. Even though the act was extremely dangerous, the man performed this stunt without any fear of getting injured or burned. Also Read – Binge Eating on Diwali? Here’s How You Can Maintain Weight And Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

Also Read – Diwali 2022 Rangoli Designs: Dos And Don’ts to Bring Good Energy And Prosperity

The video has garnered around 984K views and easily managed to stun netizens with his unfamiliar way of lighting rockets. After watching the video, while some internet users simply called him Rajinikanth, some called him “Rocketman”, and others suggested he should be introduced to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

This undated video has not gone viral for the first time and as per reports, this old man and his stunt became famous a few years back too.





Source link

Previous articleDead ball Controversy Explained; Why Was Virat Kohli Given Three Byes After Being Bowled On a Free Hit Vs Pakistan?
Next articleDiwali 2022 Lucky Colour to Wear as Per Your Zodiac Sign Can You Wear BLACK BLUE During Laxmi Puja
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677