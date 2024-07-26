India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Phir Se Patak!” to celebrate the greatest multi-sporting event in the world, the 2024 Summer Olympics. The campaign will run from July 26th to August 11th.

This Olympics season – Red FM kicks off “Phir Se Patak!”

In keeping with the spirit of the Olympics, ‘Phir Se Patak!’ – is a Red FM campaign dedicated to cheering and motivating Team India throughout the Olympic journey. In a series of engaging segments on-air and on-digital, Red FM is braced to make the Olympics the most exciting journey for its listeners. ‘Know Your Players’, a segment amongst multiple others will narrate the tales of the stars representing India will be highlighted and their journeys, achievements, and the challenges will be spoken about. A special anthem is being curated to cheer for Indian athletes, capturing the spirit of sports and the pride of the nation. With the latest news and updates from the Olympics, including Indian medal tallies and noteworthy performances; India will stay updated on all things Olympics.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “In India, sports is a culture and culture is the pulse of Red FM. Our latest campaign “Phir Se Patak” is born out of that very deep admiration for the athletes who dedicate their lives to bring glory to our country. While our champions compete on the world’s biggest stage, at home, we will amplify their stories, celebrate their victories, and stand by them. Through ‘Phir Se Patak!’, we aim at bringing the nation together through a collective cheer, reminding our athletes that the entire country is with them, every step of the way.’

Join us in celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics and cheering for Team India with unmatched enthusiasm. Tune in to Red FM, and lets make this Olympic season unforgettable with “Phir Se Patak!”.

About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.