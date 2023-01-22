Home

Viral

This Picturesque View Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Will Leave You In Awe. See Photos Here

Union Road Transport Miniter Nitin Gadkari shared us a glimpse of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Nitin Gadkari shared the picturesque view of the Vadodara-Vihar section of the expressway. (Photo: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)

New Delhi: The 8-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which once completed will be one of India’s largest expressway, is all set to be inaugurated soon. Ahead of its inauguration, Union Road Transport Miniter Nitin Gadkari shared us a glimpse of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Gadkari shared the picturesque view of the Vadodara-Vihar section of the expressway.

“Stunning views from Vadodara-Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India,” Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

First Pics Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Stunning views from Vadodara – Virar Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Limiting the distance for prosperous India. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti PC- @cbdhage pic.twitter.com/BPnU6eCZwt — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 21, 2023

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Top Points To Know

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will improve the connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat bringing economic prosperity to millions.

The expressway will connect urban centers of Delhi through Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed by March, 2023 and is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. According to a recent official statement, being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore, the 1,380-km-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be the longest expressway in India.

The expressway will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels, one tunneling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 km and the second 4-km eight-lane-tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife. The DME will have three animal and five overpasses with a combined length of seven km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement.



