Pulitzer-Winning Indian-American Editor Resigns: Peter Bhatia, the editor of Detroit Free Press, has resigned from his post so that his staff can keep their jobs. Bhatia, who is a Pulitzer-winning, Indian-American journalist, took this decision as the company is looking to downsize owing to tough times. Bhatia hopes that if his salary is taken out of the company’s budget, others will get to keep their jobs.

Peter Bhatia is the editor of Detroit Free Press, which is owned by the media company Gannett. Bhatia announced his decision to leave at a staff meeting held earlier this week.

“We’re in a difficult period economically,” Bhatia was quoted as saying by his newspaper. “The company is going through a layoff process and I essentially made the decision to lay myself off in the interest of saving other jobs.”

“I do have other opportunities that will probably come to work out at some point,” he added. “But if by getting my salary out of the budget it saves some jobs of people on the staff, I think that’s the right thing for the Free Press.”

Bhatia’s family hails from Lucknow. He has worked in several news organisations out of which 10 of them have won the prestigious Pulitzer awards.

Many prominent journalists took note of his selfless resignation and tweeted in his admiration.

Turns out you can be an amazing journalist, win Pulitzers and keep your principles after all. Peter is one of the absolute best. He green lit @accusedpod and our Pulitzer-winning heroin project. | Editor of Detroit Free Press steps down ahead of layoffs https://t.co/WlfSlRMy2T — Amber Hunt (@ReporterAmber) December 23, 2022

Tragic news for the Detroit Free Press. Peter was a big reason for my decision to work here. Nobody has championed newsroom diversity and acted on it as much as he has, or made sure his colleagues were in a good place. Truly a rare kind in leadership. https://t.co/Q8ehRh3Rlz — Dana Afana (@DanaAfana) December 23, 2022

Bhatia will leave the newspaper early next year.




