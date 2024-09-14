Home

This Railway station in India requires passport and visa for platform access, it is located in…

Yes, it's quite fascinating that despite most Indian railway stations not requiring passports or visas for travel within the country, this railway station stands as an exception due to its strategic and sensitive location.

We all know that travelling outside of India requires a visa and passport, but within India, one can easily travel without them. However, there is a railway station in India where showing your passport and a visa is mandatory. Yes, it’s quite fascinating that despite most Indian railway stations not requiring passports or visas for travel within the country, Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station in Punjab stands as an exception due to its strategic and sensitive location near the India-Pakistan border. As the final station in India before reaching Pakistan on the Amritsar–Lahore line, it has unique security protocols in place.

The need for a Pakistani visa and passport to enter the station stems from its historical and geopolitical significance. Attari used to serve as the starting point for the Samjhauta Express, a train that connected the two countries until its suspension due to diplomatic tensions. The Firozpur Division of Northern Railway manages this station, and strict security protocols are in place, including surveillance by armed personnel and CCTV monitoring 24/7.

The official Twitter handle of Amrit Mahotsav, which is operated by the Central Government, also shared information about the same in the year 2022.

Uniqueness is not strange to our country. But what if we told you there exists a railway station in the country where even Indian citizens need a visa to enter!? (1/2)#AmritMahotsav #DidYouKnow #MainBharatHoon #IndianFacts @incredibleindia #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/5eV94wNwNy — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) December 17, 2022

Given its proximity to the Wagah border and the fact that it’s an entry/exit point between the nations, heightened security measures are vital. The station is patrolled by military personnel, and travelers are subjected to thorough checks. The fact that no porters are allowed adds another layer of control over the movement of passengers and goods.











