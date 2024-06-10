NationalPolitics

This Richest MP Is Part of Modi 3.0 Government; Wealthiest Candidate To Win 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Richest Lok Sabha MP of 2024, TDP’s Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, has family asset worth more than‚¹5,700 crore. He taken the oath of the office as a minister in PM Narendra Modi’s new ministry.

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
This Richest MP Is Part of Modi 3.0 Government; Wealthiest Candidate To Win 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Modi 3.0 Government: Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India on Sunday evening and with him several other MPs were sworn in as minister. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani was also sworn in as a Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 government. Pemmasani is in the limelight because he is the richest candidate to win the recently finished Lok Sabha elections. He won the Guntur seat in Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, he made his electoral debut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and won with a majority of votes in Guntur, defeating YSRCP’s Kilari Venkata Rosaiah with a margin of more than 3.4 lakh votes.

The 48-year-old doctor-turned-politician is in the news because of his exceptional wealth. He has family assets worth more than ‚¹5,700 crore, as per his election affidavit.




