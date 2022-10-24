Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalThis Sand Sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4045 Diyas Will Definitely Awestruck...
National

This Sand Sculpture of Goddess Kali with 4045 Diyas Will Definitely Awestruck You

admin
By admin
0
49



Bhubaneswar: Like any other festival and event, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again left us mesmerised with his beautiful sand art creation. And, this time it is with a 5 ft high sand sculpture of Goddess Kali with the installation of 4045 Diyas and 6 tones of sand at Puri beach in Odisha.Also Read – Sussanne Khan Kisses Beau Arslan Goni Infront of Paps After Attending Krishnan Kumar’s Diwali Bash, Check Reactions

The sand sculpture was created within 5 hours as students of his sand art Institute joined hands with him. The sand art has the face of Goddess Kali and the message “let us burn out all the negativity” written below it. Also Read – Diwali 2022: This Diwali Offer These Bhog Items To Goddess Lakshmi To Seek Blessings – Watch Video

A picture of the sand art was also shared by Padma Shri recipient Patnaik on his Twitter handle. He said, “This Diwali I want to appeal to people to keep our environment clean and pollution free Diwali.” Also Read – Over 15.67 Lakh Diyas Lit as Ayodhya’s Deepotsav Breaks its Own Guinness World Record. See Pics

So far, Sudarsan Patnaik has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. His arts are appreciated by the UN Environment and WHO etc.

Earlier, renowned sand artist Pattnaik created a five feet sand sculpture with an installation of 1,213 mud tea cups on Odisha’s Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.

Pattnaik has created a 5-ft high sand sculpture of PM Modi with the message ‘Happy Birthday Modi Ji’ by installing 1,213 mud tea cups. He used about five tonnes of sand for the sculpture. Pattnaik had been creating different sand sculptures of PM Modi on his every birthday.

“We have used these mud tea glasses to show PM Modi’s journey from a tea seller to Prime Minister of the country. Here, I convey my best wishes to PM through my art,” Sudarsan said.

Padma Shri Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 international sand art championships and festivals worldwide and won many prizes for the country. He always tries to spread a social message through his art form.





Source link

Previous articleSamvat 2079: No Regular Trading Today. Check Muhurat Trading Timings, Past Data & Other Key Points
Next article9 VCs Asked To Resign Today
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677