Thursday, December 1, 2022
This State Declares Holiday For Day After Christmas On December 26; Govt Offices, Schools And Colleges To Be Shut

This state declared designated holiday on December 26, a day after Christmas where all state government offices and educational institutes will be closed during the time.

As per the notification issued by the West Bengal government, the holiday has been declared for the state government offices, local bodies, educational institutions and more.

New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal declared a state holiday on December 26, a day after Christmas. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christian community and others commemorate it across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

West Bengal Declares State Holiday On December 26

  • As per the notification issued by the West Bengal government, the holiday has been declared for the state government offices, local bodies, statuary bodies, boards corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions, other offices and institutions under the control of the state government.
  • All schools and colleges in West Bengal will be shut on December 26.
  • However, the offices of Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata have been exempted from the state holiday.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 7:25 AM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 7:30 AM IST





