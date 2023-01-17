Home

Karnataka

This State Mulls Lowering Alcohol Age Limit to 18. Deets Here

Karnataka is planning to lower the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state from 21 to 18 years. A committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth has made this proposal. The committee has backed the amendment saying that, “If a person can vote at 18, why aren’t they allowed to consume alcohol?”

Bengaluru: Ahead of elections, the BS Bommai-led Karnataka government is reportedly planning to revise the minimum age for purchasing and consuming alcohol in the state from 21 to 18 years.

The state government has also issued a draft in this regard titled ‘Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licenses) (Amendment) Rules-2023’. The government has asked people to give their feedback on the same within 30 days.

A committee set up under retired bureaucrat V Yashwanth has made this proposal. The committee has backed the amendment saying that, “If a person can vote at 18, why aren’t they allowed to consume alcohol?”

For the unversed, there was a pressure from the liquor industry to decrease the legal age to 18 years in Karnataka. Currently, the minimum age to buy liquor in Karnataka is 21.

For FY 2023, the Bommai government has set an excise revenue target of Rs 29,000 crore. However, during Christmas and New Year, excise revenue plummeted by 10.63% even as liquor sales witnessed an increase of 14.86% compared to the corresponding period last year.



