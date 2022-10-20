Thursday, October 20, 2022
This State To Give Away More Than 35000 Scooters To Class 12 Meritorious Students

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to give away free scooters to 35,800 meritorious students who successfully passed the higher secondary (Class 12) examination this year. The scooters will be given to 29,748 girls who secured 60 per cent and above marks and 6,052 boys who secured 75 per cent and above.Also Read – LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Draws First Blood, EBFC Lead 1-0

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday. Also Read – Liz Truss Quits Amid Economic Crisis: Who Will be Next UK PM? List of Probable Candidates Here

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “Scooter distribution ceremonial programme will be held from November 30 and the inaugural programme will be held in Kamrup (Metro) and Kamarup district.

The Higher Education department will provide financial assistance for registration and insurance to beneficiaries through nodal principals as part of the proposal. The total cost to be incurred on the move is Rs 258.9 crore.

The Assam cabinet also decided that monthly remuneration of assistant professors working for fixed pay in provincialised colleges will be hiked to Rs 55,000 (fixed). Apart from this, the state cabinet also discussed the implementation of the second phase of Mission Basundhara.





