Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform is excited to announce that one of the biggest cricketing events T20 Cricket World Cup has reached its halfway point. To boost the excitement and enjoy the second half of the tournament, Parimatch invites all adventure-lovers to take advantage of Parimatchs gamification feature, PM Gurus. Participate in thrilling quests, earn guaranteed rewards, and win up to Rs. 25,00,000 along the way.

This T20 World Cup Only: Join PM Gurus and Win Up to Rs. 25,00,000 with Parimatch

Exciting Quests

Craving more action this T20 Cricket World Cup Parimatch has got you covered! Head straight to PM Gurus and navigate to the quests section featuring a fresh lineup of 9 exciting quests. Quests are challenging tasks that require making predictions on the T20 Cricket World Cup live matches. The best part about quests They not only bring fun but also offer a chance to earn guaranteed money bonuses.

Upon completing quests, you can earn Bronze, Silver, and Gold prize packs with generous sports bonuses and share a total prize fund of up to Rs. 20,00,000! Keep in mind that each quest can be completed up to 4 times during the entire campaign.

Fabulous VIP Quests

In addition to traditional quests, Parimatch offers 7 VIP quests, with a total prize fund of up to Rs. 25,00,000. Upon completing these quests, users can unlock Platinum, Silver, and Gold prize packs with fabulous rewards. You can complete each quest 1 time only during the entire campaign. The more quests you complete, the more rewards you get!

Patriotic Stickers

This year, Parimatch has introduced the exclusive “Cricket Belongs to India‘ Sticker Book, inspired by India’s cricket history. Users can collect stickers such as Indian Force, Passion Pulse, Homegrown Hero, Nation Heartbeat, World Cup Wonder, Transatlantic Spirit, Victory Voyage, Stadium Superstar, Cricket Roots, Cricket in DNA, or Indian Roar.

To collect stickers, you need to make pre-match predictions on the T20 Cricket World Cup matches. Completing each page of the Sticker Book unlocks generous rewards: Rs. 100 sports bonus for the 1st page, Rs. 200 for the 2nd page, and Rs. 300 for the 3rd page. Completing the entire 3-page sticker book unlocks a Rs. 300 sports bonus and an Exclusive Avatar! Collect the full set of stickers to prove that youre a true Indian patriot!

Summing Up

The 9th edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup is the perfect time to get into the gaming spirit and prove that cricket belongs to India with Parimatch. With all these activities, cheering for your favorites during the second half of the biggest cricketing event is even more fun!

To begin your T20 Cricket World Cup journey with PM Gurus, please visit the Parimatch website. You can join the PM Gurus action from June 2 to June 29, 2024. So, hurry up and make your lucky prediction today!

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.