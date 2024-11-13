Home

Sleeper cells in four states, meetings on secret apps: This terror group is emerging a new threat for India

The terror group is using various social media platforms and secure apps to promote terrorism, organizing “dawah” meetings to encourage innocent youth to participate in terrorist activities.

Security agencies in India are increasingly concerned about the terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. According to officials connected to the government, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) discussed the “rise of Hizb ut-Tahrir in India” during a two-day counter-terrorism conference last week. Experts from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Guwahati police, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the BSF’s counter-terrorism units also participated in the discussions.

The conference focused on the need for a unified approach to deal with terrorism across states in the interest of national security. Consensus emerged during the sessions on the importance of a holistic, well-rounded strategy, encompassing the entire national framework extending from the government down to the lowest levels of policing and investigation.

Emergence of Sleeper Cells in Four States

The radical group Hizb ut-Tahrir, based in Lebanon, has a presence in Western countries, including the United Kingdom. It was banned after pro-Palestine street protests last October, where praise was given to Hamas’s actions in Israel. Recently, India has listed this organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, due to the emergence of its sleeper cells in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

NIA Investigates

During the two-day conference, case studies were presented, including modules of Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) uncovered earlier this year by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs later handed over this case to the NIA, which subsequently filed charges against 17 HuT members. The NIA’s investigation revealed that HuT members were spread across the country, actively recruiting and strengthening their cadre in Madhya Pradesh through covert operations.

Sharia-based Islamic state in India

According to the agency, the accused were motivated by HuT’s extremist ideology, which aims to establish a Sharia-based Islamic state in India through violent activities. HuT sleeper cells have been found active in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In October, the NIA arrested Faizul Rehman, the state “Amir” of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir movement, in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Rehman, along with six others, is accused of inciting separatism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to “liberate” Jammu and Kashmir. Meetings via Secret Apps An official stated that HuT is using various social media platforms and secure apps to promote terrorism, organizing “dawah” meetings to encourage innocent youth to participate in terrorist activities. HuT was founded in Jerusalem in 1953 and has hundreds of members in its Palestinian branch, who have faced suppression by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.











