This train is world’s slowest express, promises its passengers a unique journey like no other

New Delhi: Switzerland’s Glacier Express is often dubbed as the world’s slowest express train as it covers a distance of 291 kilometers in approximately 8 hours. The train links the renowned Swiss alpine resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz, taking passengers on a breathtaking journey through the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Switzerland, which is known for its picturesque landscape, is one of the busiest tourist spots in the world. The Glacier Express isn’t just about reaching your destination quickly—it’s about taking in the breathtaking landscapes that Switzerland is famous for along the way. The route takes passengers across 291 bridges, through 91 tunnels, and over the dramatic Oberalp Pass, which reaches an altitude of 2,033 m.

The train is also designed it a way that the travellers can enjoy the breathtaking views. It has panoramic windows which are built to provide unobstructed views of the stunning scenery, from snow-capped mountains and deep gorges to serene alpine meadows and charming villages.

During the journey, the passengers can enjoy the incredible engineering feats that make the route possible. The train passes through the iconic Landwasser Viaduct, a curved, six-arched bridge that spans 65 m above the Landwasser River.

All You Need To Know About the Train

Glacier Express offers a luxurious travel experience despite its slow pace

Passengers can choose between first and second-class

In the first-class category, the passengers can enjoy amenities, such as wider seats and gourmet meals served at their seats.

The Glacier Express offers an exclusive Excellence Class, where passengers receive five-star service, including a seven-course meal with wine pairings

The train is equipped with modern facilities, including air conditioning and an audio guide available in multiple languages, providing insight into the history, culture, and natural beauty of the regions it passes through.

