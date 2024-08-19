This Train Speed Beats Expressway; Check Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor Fare, Timing

Home

News

Meerut to Sahibabad In 30 Minutes: This Train’s Speed Beats Expressway; Check Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor Fare, Timing

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: The inauguration of the Namo Bharat train route commencing from Meerut South will likely cut down travel times to Sahibabad substantially. Check fare and timings of the train.

Meerut to Sahibabad In 30 Minutes: This Train’s Speed Beats Expressway; Check Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor Fare, Timing

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: In a major move to enhance connectivity between Meerut and Delhi, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has opened the Meerut South RRTS station for passengers. With this new eight-kilometre section, the total operational length of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is 42 kilometers, connecting as many as nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South. Notably, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor’s 17-kilometer-long priority section, which connects Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, was opened for commercial operations in October last year. Namo Bharat train services began operations on the 17-kilometer-long stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North in March this year. The stretch includes three stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

Namo Bharat Services Begin Operations In Meerut

Now, another 8-kilometer-long stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor has been operationalized, extending from Modi Nagar North to Meerut South. With the introduction of Namo Bharat train services from Meerut South, the travel time to Sahibabad will be drastically reduced. Earlier, the travel time from Meerut South to Sahibabad was about two hours, but now it can be achieved in just 30 minutes.

With these developments, Meerut South station will become the main entry point to Meerut and will benefit people from Mohiuddinpur, Chhajjupur, Kharkhoda, Bhudbaral, Bahadurpur, Aminagar, Kadarabad, and other adjacent areas.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor – Namo Bharat: List Of Operational Stations

The Corridor has nine operational stations – Duhai Depot, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor – Namo Bharat: Train Timings

Namo Bharat trains are set to operate from Sahibabad to Meerut South, dotting the entire route. The train service kickstarts at the crack of dawn at 6:00 AM and concludes its activity at 10:00 PM. The first and last train services from Sahibabad and Meerut South will promptly start and wrap up at the same mentioned timings.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Namo Bharat Train Travel Time

The Namo Bharat train can undoubtedly outpace the Metro. It’s built for speed, featuring a top design speed of 180kmph, an operational speed of 160kmph, and a consistent average speed of 100 kmph. Astonishingly, it can cover an impressive 100 km in just an hour’s ride. Specifically, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, this power-packed train effortlessly zips through a 42 km stretch in a mere 30 minutes and 53 seconds. It makes the whole journey not only quick but thrilling.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Namo Bharat Fare

The one-way discounted fare of the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad to Meerut South will be Rs 110 for the standard class and Rs 90 for the standard class from Ghaziabad to Meerut South.











