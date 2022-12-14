Wednesday, December 14, 2022
This Video of a Lion Cub and Baby Tiger Playing Will Make Your Day

The viral video was shared by a Twitter user named Buitengebieden with the caption, “Lion vs Tiger” earlier this morning and so far it has garnered over 800K views already.

Viral video: Animal videos, be it our domesticated pets or any wild animal, funny and joyful videos related to animals often go viral on social media platforms and netizens totally love them. And, if it is a video of baby version of these animals then animal lovers can just drool over them for the whole day. One such video of a baby tiger and a lion cub playfully fighting amidst a jungle is now making rounds on the internet.

WATCH VIDEO OF LION VS TIGER

The short undated video clip shows the tiny cubs amids a jungle where they can be seen playfully attacking each other with their front limbs and rolling on the ground. The adorable video of the tiny tots has received much love from netizens and people posted comments like, “Awww. Sweet pup”, “Preparing now itself for future duels”, “What a cute bond” and many more.




