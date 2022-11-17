This Viral Video Of Brutal Fight Between Two Tiger Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch

he big cats were hunting in the jungle but ended up bumping into each other.

Bagh Ka Video: Tigers, the apex predators, are largely solitary as adults and hunt by themselves at night unlike lions who hunt in packs. They are inhabitants of thick jungles where they get a very good cover to deceive the prey and hunt them, and they are very skillful in using the cover.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a fierce fight between two tigers. The big cats were hunting in the jungle but ended up bumping into each other. The clip shows a fight between two tigers who can be seen growling, scratching and wrestling with each other in their bid to establish dominance.

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram by the page ‘one_earth__one_life’ and has received thousands of views. “Woahhh it’s so rare. Never seen this before. Goosebumps,” a user commented. “The deadly roars gave me goosebumps,” another user wrote. “Those scratch noises are painful to listen to,” a third user wrote.

Male tigers clash to defend their territory, and it is the most common reason for fights. Tiger fights also occur for mating rights with a female.



