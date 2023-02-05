This Waterfall Flows Upward Watch The Viral Video To See The Miracle And Reason Behind It
The waterfall and the gushing wind are products of nature and nature holds the power over its creations.
Viral Video: Miracles, what can you say, where do they happen and how do they happen? Well, I don’t know about any other miracle other than Mother Nature and nature is full of them. there are so many natural phenomena that we have been able to learn and understand but still, so much is yet to be explored. Talking about miracles in the lexicon of environmental perspectives, they are related to the laws of physics which is perceived as pure science.
Here we share with you one of the miracles of nature that can be understood and explained by using science. The video being shared here shows a waterfall whose stream instead of dropping down is being pushed upward at the point where it should be going down. The caption says that it is because of the strong high-speed winds.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Due to strong winds this waterfall “flows” upwards. pic.twitter.com/8xBKlAZMlH
— Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 23, 2023
It is very much possible given that both the waterfall and the gushing wind are products of nature and nature holds the power over its creations.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 9:57 PM IST
