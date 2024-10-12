Home

Those 30 minutes and 3 things! When Ratan Tata met IAS Rohan Thakur 21 years ago

Before becoming an IAS officer, Rohan Chand’s first job was in Tata company.

New Delhi: The country’s well-known industrialist Ratan Tata died on Wednesday night, October 9. His last rites were performed in Mumbai on Thursday. People in the country and the world mourned his demise. During this time, people wrote a lot about him and also shared their memories with Ratan Tata through social media.

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) MD and IAS officer Rohan Chand Thakur shared his memories. Before becoming an IAS officer, Rohan Chand’s first job was in Tata company. On his social media account, he shared what happened when he met Ratan Tata during his first job.

Officer Rohan Chand Thakur writes that he joined Tata Group in the year 2006. This was his first job.

“We were a total of 18 people, who were hired from different business schools. I was very happy that I got a job in general management. It was a matter of happiness because I had missed a well-paid job in a bank. However, I consoled myself by joining Tata Group. Our training started in Pune and during this time we were taken to Mumbai several times for lectures and case studies and sessions.

“We were very excited because we were staying in Taj Hotel. During this time there was a lot of discussion about meeting Ratan Tata”.

IAS officer Rohan Chand Thakur writes in his long post, “We were taken to Bombay House. We were told that everyone was wearing formal clothes. I also came wearing a pink coloured tie. During this time, we sat at a big table and I was lucky enough to get a seat next to Ratan Tata. I couldn’t believe it.”

Rohan Thakur told what questions did he ask?

IAS officer Rohan Chand Thakur tells that he still remembers three things from that meeting. He writes that Ratan Tata’s shoes were very wonderful. Secondly, his slow and halting manner of speaking, which showed a very human and sensitive side of his personality.

“You can be RNT (Ratan Naval Tata) and still not seem overly confident in what you are saying. Even the most successful person can have humility”. This was the best thing that IAS Rohan Thakur liked about Tata Group at that time, he realized that he was at the right place.

Third, the question that he asked Ratan Tata was that in 1991, when his leadership was being strongly opposed by some sections, how challenging was it for him to handle the group. Was that a difficult time for him and what gave him hope during that time? “His answer was unforgettable. He looked me in the eyes and acknowledged that it was a difficult time”.

During this, Ratan Tata said, “Young people like you who are sitting in front of me, you gave me hope.” He said that the young people in the group wanted change and things could not continue the way they were.

“These words stuck in my mind and I remember that moment clearly even after almost two decades. Later we took a picture. I was next to Ratan Tata”.

For the next two years he worked in Ginger Hotels, Tata Motors, and Tata Chemicals and Rallies. However, he left the job in 2008 to join the civil service.

However, even today when he thinks of those rare, sporadic moments of inspiration in their lives, those 30 minutes spent at Bombay House on a June afternoon almost two decades ago inspire them.











